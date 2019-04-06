Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Kirkwood, NY
Kirkwood - John Calisi 82, of Kirkwood, born in Sayre, PA, passed away on April 4, 2019. He is predeceased by his Father Tullio Calisi; Mother Anna Calisi (Orinich); and brother in-law Robert C. Ryan. He is survived by his wife Janet Calisi; sons Andrew and wife Deborah, Stephen and wife Jennifer; grandchildren Morgan Rachael, Emma, Daniel, and Stephen. John was a member of St. Mary's Church in Kirkwood, NY; the Kirkwood Elks Club; the American Legion Post 1645 in Binghamton and the VFW post #478. John was a Nurse Practitioner and Served in The United States Air Force for 22years, deployed for 2 tours in Vietnam. Visitation will be held from 1 until 3pm on Sunday at the THOMAS J. SHEA Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10am on Monday at St. Mary's Church in Kirkwood, NY. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Opere Antoniane del P. Annibale M. Di Francia, Instituto Figile del Divino Zelo, Via Annibale Di Francia, 1 70033 Corato (BA).
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019
