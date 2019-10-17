Services
Savage DeMarco Funeral Service
1605 Witherill St
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-2841
Resources
More Obituaries for John Feldman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Feldman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Feldman Obituary
John J. Feldman

Endicott, NY - John J. Feldman, 77, of Endicott passed away, October 11, 2019, after a courageous battle with Cancer surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by; his parents, Ruth and Andrew Feldman; sister, Dorothy Martin; brothers Alvah, Marvin, and Kenneth Durland; his brothers Andrew Feldman Jr., Ron and sister-in-law Ann Feldman. He is survived by; his brother, William and Barbara Feldman; sister-in-law, Renee Feldman; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews which he cherished as his own; special friends, Bobby and Kathy Carulli, Coach Dale and Catherine Cook and the Conklin Raiders softball team which were his second family; and Gloria Sullivan who he spoke to daily.

John graduated from North High, Broome Community College, and SUNY Binghamton. He proudly served in the US Army then worked and retired from the US Postal Service and enjoyed his time as a Sam's Club greeter. He will be greatly missed by us all. There is no more suffering. Rest in Peace. We love you Uncle John.

No Funeral services will be held as John expressly stated there to be none. Donations in John's name may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.savagefs.com. Arrangements were entrusted to SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Savage DeMarco Funeral Service
Download Now