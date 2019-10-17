|
|
John J. Feldman
Endicott, NY - John J. Feldman, 77, of Endicott passed away, October 11, 2019, after a courageous battle with Cancer surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by; his parents, Ruth and Andrew Feldman; sister, Dorothy Martin; brothers Alvah, Marvin, and Kenneth Durland; his brothers Andrew Feldman Jr., Ron and sister-in-law Ann Feldman. He is survived by; his brother, William and Barbara Feldman; sister-in-law, Renee Feldman; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews which he cherished as his own; special friends, Bobby and Kathy Carulli, Coach Dale and Catherine Cook and the Conklin Raiders softball team which were his second family; and Gloria Sullivan who he spoke to daily.
John graduated from North High, Broome Community College, and SUNY Binghamton. He proudly served in the US Army then worked and retired from the US Postal Service and enjoyed his time as a Sam's Club greeter. He will be greatly missed by us all. There is no more suffering. Rest in Peace. We love you Uncle John.
No Funeral services will be held as John expressly stated there to be none. Donations in John's name may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.savagefs.com. Arrangements were entrusted to SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019