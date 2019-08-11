Services
John J. Ozovek, Jr.

Binghamton - John J. Ozovek, Jr., 69, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019. He was a graduate of Binghamton Central High School and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (B.S. Physics). During his career, John worked for several major defense industry businesses including General Electric in Westover and was recognized for his expertise in laser systems. John was an avid reader and intellectual with a brilliant mind and a keen wit. He was a devoted son, brother, uncle and friend who would do anything to help someone in need. He was authentic and uniquely "John" and lived a full life on his own terms. During the last year of his life, he battled esophageal cancer with phenomenal courage, strength, dignity and humor. He was predeceased by his parents John Sr. and Marie Ozovek, and is survived by his siblings, Nancy M. Ozovek of Nanticoke, PA, Jerome J. Ozovek of Doylestown, PA, Debra J. Perkins of Tully, NY, Diane O. Howard of Sarasota, FL, and six nieces.

A Memorial Service will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Wednesday at 11 a.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the McCormack Funeral Home, Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to SUNY Broome Foundation, attn: John and Marie Ozovek scholarship: P.O. Box 1017 Binghamton, N.Y. 13902-1017. This will benefit local students who require financial aid while attending SUNY Broome.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019
