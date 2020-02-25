Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Church of the Holy Trinity
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
The Church of the Holy Trinity
Resources
John J. Ruminski

John J. Ruminski Obituary
John J. Ruminski, 91, of Johnson City, NY, passed away Friday February 21, 2020 at the James G. Johnston Nursing Home. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Beverly Ruminski, a daughter Maryanne Makis and his parents John F. and Helen Ruminski. He is survived by a sister - Mary Ann Cadden and husband Samuel of Binghamton; two sons and a daughter, Mark Ruminski and wife Saundra of Cazenovia, NY, John R. (Rick) Ruminski and wife Suzanne of Leland, NC, LuAnn Korutz and husband Stephen of Johnson City; eight grandchildren - Carolyn (Joseph Coppola) Ruminski, Danielle (Michael) Quinn, Jaclyn (Nick) Jennings, Jonathan Ruminski, Nathan Korutz, Adam Korutz, John Makis Jr. and Jake Makis; three great grandchildren - Ethan, Aiden and Kara Jennings. John was a retired employee of IBM Endicott where he worked for 40 years. He and Beverly were members of the Binghamton Polka Paraders and loved dancing to the music of many polka bands and appreciated the company of friends. John enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, gardening and cheering on the New York Giants. He was a member of the Church of the Holy Trinity and a former member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. The family would like to thank the first-floor unit staff of the James G. Johnston Nursing Home for the care and love they provided to Dad during his stay. A Funeral Mass will be offered 10:00 AM Friday February 28th, at The Church of the Holy Trinity. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call at the Church Friday from 9 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to Church of the Holy Trinity. Arrangements are by The J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street-Johnson City, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
