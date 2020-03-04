|
|
John K. Pudiak
Binghamton - John K. Pudiak passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Johnson City. John was predeceased by his daughter Mary Deubler, survived by his wife Penny Pudiak, daughter Dr. Cindy Pudiak, grandchildren Amity, Serena and Nicholas, great granddaughter Savannah, brothers and sister, Michael (Gerri) Pudiak, Steve (Rhonda) Pudiak, Margaret Brennan and Dave (Dawn) Pudiak. John worked at IBM for 35 years. The family will hold a private memorial service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020