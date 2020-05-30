John "Jack" Kaminski Jr.
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Jack" Kaminski, Jr.

Great Bend - John (Jack) Kaminski, Jr, 84, of Great Bend, Pa went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born on December 23, 1935 in Gibson, PA to the late John Sr. and Marie (Krysztofic) Kaminski.

John is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Beverly (Bailey) and his daughter, Robin L. Kaminski-Waldowski and sister-in law Janet (Bailey) Adkins. He is survived by daughter, Tammy M. Kaminski, D.C, son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery J. and Rebecca E. Kaminski, grandchildren Brianna M. Kaminski and Gabriel J. Waldowski, sister-in law Dolores (Bailey) Henderson and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He attended Harford High School and was active and excelled in a variety of sports. He served in the USA Army Ground Missile Division, White Sands, New Mexico. He returned home and married his sweetheart Bev. He worked with his father in the tire recapping business and for several companies in Broome County. In 1976 John started his own business, Jack's Tire And Auto in Great Bend, PA and operated with son Jeffrey until 1998. He loved his business and helping people. After retirement he and Bev traveled in their RV and settled in Winter Garden, Florida for the winter months.

He belonged to the Gibson Methodist church and was a trustee of the Gibson Cemetery Association. He helped start the Crime Watch in Great Bend and was a trustee. John worked his butt off keeping up with Bev and her beautiful flower gardens. John deeply missed his daughter, wife, and special pet friend Daisy May after their passing. He will now be greatly missed by us all.

Services will be private and arranged by Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, 232S. Main St., Montrose. PA. Interment will be at the Gibson Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to True Friends Animal Welfare Center, 16332 SR 706, Montrose, PA 18801.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-2750
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved