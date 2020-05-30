John "Jack" Kaminski, Jr.



Great Bend - John (Jack) Kaminski, Jr, 84, of Great Bend, Pa went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born on December 23, 1935 in Gibson, PA to the late John Sr. and Marie (Krysztofic) Kaminski.



John is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Beverly (Bailey) and his daughter, Robin L. Kaminski-Waldowski and sister-in law Janet (Bailey) Adkins. He is survived by daughter, Tammy M. Kaminski, D.C, son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery J. and Rebecca E. Kaminski, grandchildren Brianna M. Kaminski and Gabriel J. Waldowski, sister-in law Dolores (Bailey) Henderson and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



He attended Harford High School and was active and excelled in a variety of sports. He served in the USA Army Ground Missile Division, White Sands, New Mexico. He returned home and married his sweetheart Bev. He worked with his father in the tire recapping business and for several companies in Broome County. In 1976 John started his own business, Jack's Tire And Auto in Great Bend, PA and operated with son Jeffrey until 1998. He loved his business and helping people. After retirement he and Bev traveled in their RV and settled in Winter Garden, Florida for the winter months.



He belonged to the Gibson Methodist church and was a trustee of the Gibson Cemetery Association. He helped start the Crime Watch in Great Bend and was a trustee. John worked his butt off keeping up with Bev and her beautiful flower gardens. John deeply missed his daughter, wife, and special pet friend Daisy May after their passing. He will now be greatly missed by us all.



Services will be private and arranged by Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, 232S. Main St., Montrose. PA. Interment will be at the Gibson Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to True Friends Animal Welfare Center, 16332 SR 706, Montrose, PA 18801.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store