John "Jack" Kolbenschlag
Endwell - John "Jack" Kolbenschlag, 85, of Endwell, passed away, Thursday, January 9th 2020 unexpectedly at home. He was predeceased by his parents John and Lynette Kolbenschlag; brother Donald Kolbenschlag and sister in law Joan, brother in law Ted Tippy; granddaughter Angela Kolbenschlag and great grandson Kolten Kilgore.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Mary, one sister Carol Tippy (Ohio), one brother James (Patricia, New Mexico); four sons Jay (Donna), James (Jaydee), Jeffrey (Judith), Joseph (Anne) and daughter Julie Alberti, eleven grand children Kristin and Leah Kolbenschlag, Christopher, James and Amanda Kolbenschlag, Nicholas(Jesse) Tyler and Emily Kolbenschlag, Michael(Denawa) Meghan and Corey Alberti, along with five great grandchildren, Khyra, Roman, Valen, Noah and Kyler.
John and his family moved to Endwell, NY from Cleveland, Ohio in 1965. Jack then went on to work at IBM and Kodak and had a successful career. Jack had a happiness of gardening, building model ships and vacationing in Hilton Head Island with his growing family and Carol and John who were very dear to him. Jacks greatest joy was watching his 13 grandchildren grow up, and walking with them each step of the way in there careers and success'. Jack was a helpful soul who was always there to lend a helpful hand to those in need, whether it was in regards to knowledge, tools or insight.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday 10 am at St. Joseph's Church, 207 Hayes Avenue, Endicott. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott Sunday afternoon from 1 to 3 pm. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020