John Koral, Jr.
Delaware - John Koral, Jr., age 94, of Delaware, died peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Retired Sales Representative for Endicott Johnson Shoes with 41 years of service. Member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Veteran U.S. Army, WWII. Member of the Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge. John enjoyed baseball, hockey, golf, fishing, refereeing basketball, gardening and mostly spending time with his family. Born April 2, 1925, in Nemacolin, Pennsylvania to the late John Sr. and Anna Koral. Also preceded in death by a daughter, Jo Ann Peterson; brother, Harry Koral; sisters, Pauline Cummings, Julia Wolfe, Anna Partica, Mary Slevin. Survived by loving wife of 71 years, Mary J. Koral; daughter, Lynn (John) Weeks of Sunbury; son, John David (Trudi) Koral of Endicott, NY; brother, Charles Koral of Owego, NY; son-in-law, James Peterson of Damascus, MD; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. Friends may call 6-8 PM on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61 (at SR 3), Sunbury. Mass of Christian Burial, 11:30 AM Thursday, St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 9633 E. State Route 37, Sunbury, OH. Father Paul Noble, Celebrant. Private family interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions may be made to SourcePoint, 800 Cheshire Rd, Delaware Oh 43015 in John's memory. De-Vore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve John's family. Special memories and condolences can be shared with them at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 8, 2019