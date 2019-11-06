|
John Kostun
Castle Creek - John Kostun, 82, of Castle Creek, died unexpectedly at home Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was born on May 16, 1937 in Binghamton the son of Frank and Mary Kostun. He attended school in Binghamton. He was drafted and served in the United States Army. Upon his return from the service, he was employed at Vail-Ballou for 45 years. He married his wife, Pauline, on July 1, 1960 and they moved to Castle Creek where they remained happily married and raised their family. In recent years, John enjoyed spending his afternoons at Burger King on Front Street in Binghamton where he socialized with his friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Pauline, their children, John (Brenda) of Gilbertsville; Mike (Jeanie) of Wellsville; Jim (Dawn) of Atlanta, GA: Jamie of Castle Creek; grandchildren, Tyler, Amanda, Alex, Devin, Brockton, Rebecca and Jesse; brother, Frank (Elizabeth) and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 2-4pm at the Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home, 326 Prospect St., Binghamton.
Contributions may be made in John's memory to , 1 Marcus Boulevard, #104, Albany, NY 12205.
Kindly share your reflections of John on his guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019