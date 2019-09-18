|
John (Jake) Krna
Binghamton - John (Jake) Krna, 88, of Binghamton and Oviedo, Florida, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Matej and Barbara (Dubecky) Krna, his loving wife of 57 years, Mary Lou Demchak; their infant son, Charles Matthews and his siblings: Louis, Stephie, Peter, Bob and Bill. John is survived by his children: Pamela Barry, Osining, NY, Barbara and Brian Sindon and their son, Matthew, Oviedo, FL and Thomas and Wendy Krna and their children: Andrew and Emily, Coral Springs, FL. John served four years with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict; he proudly served with the Strategic Air Command. After leaving the service, he was employed by IBM. He was a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club and retired after 33 years. He was very active in the Nimmonsburg community; was a member of the Nimmonsburg Youth Association and coached the girls Cinderella softball team. He was honored with a life membership with the Nimmonsburg Fire Company and served as President and Fire Captain. John also belong to the Broome County Men's Garden Club. He enjoyed his membership with the Geneganslet Lake Association for 37 years where he, Mary Lou and his children enjoyed their cottage all year long. His favorite time was in the fall, walking in the woods to find wild mushrooms. John was a lifelong member of SS Cyril and Method Catholic Church where he served as Trustee, scripture reader and for many years organized the annual chicken barbecue, baked the Easter paska and was a member of the Men's Club. He worked the Tuesday night Bingo for many years. He also served with his friend, Bert Kollar, as the altar servers for funeral masses for over 20 years. He was a life member of the Slovak Catholic Sokols as well as a retired officer of the First Catholic Slovak Union (Jednota), Branch 166K.
There will be a funeral mass on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at SS Cyril and Method Church. Burial will be in Slovak Catholic Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends at the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Chenango St. on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Slovak Catholic Cemetery Association, 321 Riverside Drive, Binghamton, NY 13905 or SS Cyril and Method "Repair My Church Fund", 148 Clinton St., Binghamton, NY 13905
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019