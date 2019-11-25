|
John L. Crossley
Port Crane, NY - John L. Crossley, 77, of Port Crane, NY passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. John is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Carol Ann Crossley; four daughters, Christine Carter, Karen Haines, Cathy Jo Carter and her husband, Colby Richmond, Kelly Haines and her husband, Charles Ritt; six grandchildren, Camille, Nicholas, Cody, Vivi-Jo, Venesssa, Victoria; four great-grandchildren, Nathan, Christopher, Jr., Lain, Dalton; sister, Stephanie Crossley; several nieces, nephews and dear friends. Life Celebration Services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Sword and the Spirit Christian Fellowship Church, 37 Dickenson Road, Owego, NY. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. prior to the services at church. Memorial contributions may be made In John L. Crossley's memory to the Colesville Emergency Squad or the Post #1371. The family is being assisted by the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to John's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019