Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Sword and the Spirit Christian Fellowship Church
37 Dickenson Road
Owego, NY
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Sword and the Spirit Christian Fellowship Church
37 Dickenson Road
Owego, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Crossley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John L. Crossley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John L. Crossley Obituary
John L. Crossley

Port Crane, NY - John L. Crossley, 77, of Port Crane, NY passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. John is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Carol Ann Crossley; four daughters, Christine Carter, Karen Haines, Cathy Jo Carter and her husband, Colby Richmond, Kelly Haines and her husband, Charles Ritt; six grandchildren, Camille, Nicholas, Cody, Vivi-Jo, Venesssa, Victoria; four great-grandchildren, Nathan, Christopher, Jr., Lain, Dalton; sister, Stephanie Crossley; several nieces, nephews and dear friends. Life Celebration Services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Sword and the Spirit Christian Fellowship Church, 37 Dickenson Road, Owego, NY. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. prior to the services at church. Memorial contributions may be made In John L. Crossley's memory to the Colesville Emergency Squad or the VFW Post #1371. The family is being assisted by the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to John's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -