1/1
John L. (Jake) Matteo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John L. (Jake) Matteo

Endicott - John L. (Jake) Matteo, 94 of Endicott passed away Saturday, August 26, 2020. John served in the Army Infantry in WW II - marching to Berlin and then the South Pacific. He was the owner of Jake Matteo Collision in Endicott. Jake was an avid golfer and supported the Yankees and Giants football all his life. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Lucy; his wife, Helen; his sisters, Mary and Annette; his brother, Jim and their spouses; his step-daughter, Gloria and her son, Scott. He is survived by his step-children, Tommy Walbridge, Karen (Pinky) Corwin; his step-grandchildren, Wendy and Danny, Coralee, Jonalee, Brent and Kristina; his nieces and nephews, Danette Matteo, Denise Casilio (John), Fred Montabone (Lori), Colleen Rossi (Jim), Donna Belpulsi, John Belpulsi and their children. Special thanks to Danette Matteo and Fred Montabone for the constant care and love in the final years of Jake's life. Our gratitude to the staff at Susquehanna Nursing Center who made his last six months the very best they could. Special thanks to the Broadway Diner, where he sat at the counter daily for the huge breakfast he loved. He considered you friends and loved your food. To the many who knew Jake personally, please raise a glass to a man who earned his place in eternity with smooth greens and where the 19th hole is always open. A Funeral Mass will be offered Wednesday, 11:00 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church 300 Odell Ave. Endicott, NY. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved