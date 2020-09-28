John L. (Jake) MatteoEndicott - John L. (Jake) Matteo, 94 of Endicott passed away Saturday, August 26, 2020. John served in the Army Infantry in WW II - marching to Berlin and then the South Pacific. He was the owner of Jake Matteo Collision in Endicott. Jake was an avid golfer and supported the Yankees and Giants football all his life. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Lucy; his wife, Helen; his sisters, Mary and Annette; his brother, Jim and their spouses; his step-daughter, Gloria and her son, Scott. He is survived by his step-children, Tommy Walbridge, Karen (Pinky) Corwin; his step-grandchildren, Wendy and Danny, Coralee, Jonalee, Brent and Kristina; his nieces and nephews, Danette Matteo, Denise Casilio (John), Fred Montabone (Lori), Colleen Rossi (Jim), Donna Belpulsi, John Belpulsi and their children. Special thanks to Danette Matteo and Fred Montabone for the constant care and love in the final years of Jake's life. Our gratitude to the staff at Susquehanna Nursing Center who made his last six months the very best they could. Special thanks to the Broadway Diner, where he sat at the counter daily for the huge breakfast he loved. He considered you friends and loved your food. To the many who knew Jake personally, please raise a glass to a man who earned his place in eternity with smooth greens and where the 19th hole is always open. A Funeral Mass will be offered Wednesday, 11:00 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church 300 Odell Ave. Endicott, NY. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.