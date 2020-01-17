|
John L. Miller, Sr.
Apalachin - Our beloved father, John L. "Jack" Miller, 89, of Apalachin, formerly of Endwell, Tampa FL and Charlotte NC, passed away on December 16, 2019. John was born in Johnson City, NY on June 20, 1930 to the late Peter and Mary (Klenotiz) Miller.
Besides his parents, John was predeceased by his devoted and loving wife Virginia "Ginny" (Hand) Miller on December 29, 2015, and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Peter (Marion) Miller and Paul (Bertha) Miller.
He is survived by his children, Lynne (Jerry), Kathy, John Jr. (Karen), James, and Mary (Luke), grandchildren Stephen (Kaitlin), Julia, Mark, Jason, Brandon, Jenna, Dylan, Ryan, Payton, Levi and Noah, and great-granddaughter Althea. He is also survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Nancy and Dick James, and special cousin Loretta Savage, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
John served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from IBM in Endicott, NY after working 35+ years as an engineer. He enjoyed playing softball and golf but loved fishing and going with his grandchildren was a special treat. John and Ginny enjoyed sitting outside with their Endwell neighbors on summer nights and their group vacations. John loved to sing and listen to music, and had a creative side always trying to figure things out. He liked to draw and to build things out of wood, invented board games for his kids, even designed items to aide in his healthcare procedures and for the care of his grandson Ryan.
Dad was a happy, friendly, funny, honest, humble and generous person who sacrificed for his family, and we are comforted knowing he is free from his health problems and is reunited with Mom and his brothers and parents in heaven.
A memorial service and celebration of life for John will be held at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020