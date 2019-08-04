Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
THE GOD OF PHROHECY CHURCH
Binghamton, NY
John L. Potter Obituary
John L. Potter

Binghamton - John L. Potter, age 65, passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

He is predeceased by his Mother & Father; brother, David Potter and sister, Melanie Edwards. He is survived by brothers, Jim Potter of Kirkwood, Bill Potter of Johnson City, Joe Potter of Binghamton and Ricky Potter of Binghamton; many nephews and nieces; friend, Mary Laroussi of Owego and his loyal companion "Sparky", who was by his side.

John, loved to talk on the CB Radio. He worked at the Shelters Workshop.

We would like to remember John at a Celebration of his Life at THE GOD OF PHROHECY CHURCH Binghamton, NY on August 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 4, 2019
