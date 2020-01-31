|
|
John M. Dinga
Endicott - John M. Dinga, 91 of Endicott, was reunited with his Lord and Savior Wednesday morning January 29, 2020. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years, Julia; his parents, Joseph and Mary (Sisak) Dinga; his brothers, Joseph (Lucy), William (Dorothy), Rudy, Robert (Amelia) Dinga; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Angie (Milt) Miller, Connie (Tony) Iacovelli, Lucy (Cy) DeSanctis, Josie (Joe) Stento, Mario and Cosmo Parisi. He is survived by five children, Jannine (Ron) Kaye, Jay (Ardith) Dinga, Jon (Michelle) Dinga, Jodi (John) Yesensky, Jill (Terry) Hogan; fourteen grandchildren, Ryan, Kaitlin (Kyle), Patrick, Zach, Rocky (Stephanie), Jenna, Ty, Nick, Drew, Josh, Devon, Alexis, Dunovan and John Michael; three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Hudson and Bryson; his brother, Edward Dinga; his brother-in-law, John Parisi and sister-in-law, Margo Parisi; also many nieces and nephews. John was a devoted husband and amazing father to whom family meant everything. He was adored and loved by all of his children and grandchildren for his contagious smile, kind heart and gentle nature. He was always attentive to their interests and loved to impart lessons of hard work and dedication. He was a lifetime member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott and its Holy Name Society, a member of the Knights of Columbus and a Veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean War. Funeral services will be held Monday, 9:30 AM from the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY and at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church 300 Odell Ave. Endicott, NY where a Funeral Mass will be held. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to St. Anthony's Food Pantry 906 Jenkins St. Endicott, NY 13760 or Mercy House 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020