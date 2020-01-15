|
John M. Mulrooney
John M. Mulrooney, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away on January 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 77 years old. John was predeceased by his parents John R. Mulrooney and Ethel E. (Lundberg) Mulrooney, his sister and brother-in-law Maureen (Mulrooney) and Floyd Westcott and his lifelong friend Russell Garruto. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Karen (Seacord) Mulrooney and his parrot "Bird", Port Orange, Fl; siblings Marge (Anthony "Chick") Testani, James (Terri) Mulrooney; and children Kim (Mark) Battista, Patricia Mulrooney, Colleen (Steve Prislupsky) Mulrooney, Joseph (Renee) Mulrooney - although we all thought our name was Jesus Christ! John is also survived by grandchildren Chaz, Scott (Janette), Griffin, Cece, Daniel Mulrooney, Melissa Limbert, Cara, Rocco Battista, Corey Warner, seven great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and his lifelong best friends Ed(Maureen) Miner and Marshall (Linda) Darrow.
John graduated from North High School in 1960 and Broome Tech College in 1966. He was an accountant and tax preparer for most of his career life and owned several small businesses. He dabbled in Real Estate in NY and Florida during retirement. He enjoyed the outdoors and warm weather immensely and loved boating on the lake and beach life. His favorite times were spent exploring with his children and grandchildren always taking them to new places and educating them on history. He will be missed by all! Arrangements entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, Port Orange FL; (386) 760-9660. To share condolences and stories with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020