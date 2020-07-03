1/1
John M. Parisi
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John M. Parisi

Vestal - John M. Parisi, 87, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020. John was predeceased by his parents, Nicolina and Joseph Parisi; his siblings, Angie (Milt) Miller, Connie (Tony) Iacovelli, Lucy (Cy) DeSanctis, Josie (Joe) Stento, Julia (John) Dinga, Mario (Margo) Parisi, and Cosmo Parisi; and former wife, Irene Parisi. He is survived by his children, John (Lupe) Hounslow and Suzanne (John) Begley (former wife Fran Hounslow); Annette (Tim) McDaniels and Nicole (Greg) Derick (former wife Barbara Olevano); step-children including Justin (Tracey) Parker and Ari (Jon) Hunt (former wife Deborah Parker); 13 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

"Johnny" grew up on the north side of Endicott and graduated from Union-Endicott High School where he played multiple sports, earning the nickname "Pro." He went on to play football for the US Army at Fort Devens where he became an avid Red Sox fan. John started his painting career at age 12 working alongside his father and perfected his craft. He retired from IBM in 1987 after 31 years and continued his painting business well into his 80s. He was passionate about his cars - especially Cadillacs. He loved spending time with family and friends, meeting for coffee every weekday and for many meals with the M.A.G.I.C. dinner club and Friday Lunch Bunch. He was a proud veteran, a 61-year member of American Legion Post 1700, and a long-time member and volunteer cook at the Sons of Italy.

Our family would like to thank Willow Point Nursing Home staff for supporting John's love for cooking and painting and for the loving care given during his stay.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. A private burial service with Full Military Honors will be held at Bath National Cemetery, Bath, NY.

Please share memories and condolences at www.colemananddaniels.com

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of John can be made to American Legion 1700.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved