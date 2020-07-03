John M. Parisi
Vestal - John M. Parisi, 87, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020. John was predeceased by his parents, Nicolina and Joseph Parisi; his siblings, Angie (Milt) Miller, Connie (Tony) Iacovelli, Lucy (Cy) DeSanctis, Josie (Joe) Stento, Julia (John) Dinga, Mario (Margo) Parisi, and Cosmo Parisi; and former wife, Irene Parisi. He is survived by his children, John (Lupe) Hounslow and Suzanne (John) Begley (former wife Fran Hounslow); Annette (Tim) McDaniels and Nicole (Greg) Derick (former wife Barbara Olevano); step-children including Justin (Tracey) Parker and Ari (Jon) Hunt (former wife Deborah Parker); 13 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
"Johnny" grew up on the north side of Endicott and graduated from Union-Endicott High School where he played multiple sports, earning the nickname "Pro." He went on to play football for the US Army at Fort Devens where he became an avid Red Sox fan. John started his painting career at age 12 working alongside his father and perfected his craft. He retired from IBM in 1987 after 31 years and continued his painting business well into his 80s. He was passionate about his cars - especially Cadillacs. He loved spending time with family and friends, meeting for coffee every weekday and for many meals with the M.A.G.I.C. dinner club and Friday Lunch Bunch. He was a proud veteran, a 61-year member of American Legion Post 1700, and a long-time member and volunteer cook at the Sons of Italy.
Our family would like to thank Willow Point Nursing Home staff for supporting John's love for cooking and painting and for the loving care given during his stay.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. A private burial service with Full Military Honors will be held at Bath National Cemetery, Bath, NY.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of John can be made to American Legion 1700.