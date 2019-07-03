|
|
John M. Peters
Corbettsville - John M. Peters, 72, of Corbettsville, NY went to be with our Lord on June 18, 2019.
Johnny(JP) was predeceased by his daughter Jennifer, parents Clifton and Alice and brothers Larry and Keith.
Johnny has three surviving sons whom he was very proud of; John Jr. of Lehigh acres, Florida, Jamie(Kristin) of Punta Gorda, FL and Joshua(Abigail) of Brackney, PA. as well as many grand and great-grandchildren that he had shown off to his many friends!
He is also survived by his sister Kathryn(Kevin) Coates of Conklin, NY and brother Kent(Chris)Peters of Brackney, PA.
Johnny(JP) enlisted in the army at age 17. After returning from military duty he worked in the iron mill in Conklin then onto Asplundh tree company where he soon became a supervisor. John was a very talented contractor and worked in many facets of the construction business. His love for nature brought him back to New York where he built his home in a Glen so he could enjoy the wildlife. John will be sorely missed by all who knew him for his great storytelling. He loved building floats for regattas, Sitting around the campfire, entertaining, crosswords and jigsaw puzzles to name just a few.
Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of John's life on Sunday, July 14 at 2 o'clock in the Glen.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 3, 2019