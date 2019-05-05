|
|
John M. Zizak
Endicott - On Friday, April 26th, 2019, John Michael Zizak, passed away at age 83.
John was born on June 24th, 1935 to Michael and Anna (Burjak) Zizak.
John graduated from Binghamton Central High School in 1953 and then started a home construction business with his brothers Joe and Frank. On February 11th, 1956, John married Darlene Marie Wovkulich. They raised one daughter, Sharon, and three sons, Michael, David and John. John had a successful career in construction and he prided himself on his work up and down the east coast. His leisure activities included boating and the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and he enjoyed spending time on his boat with his brothers. His green thumb made his rose bushes the envy of the neighborhood. John was known for his quick wit and his infectious smile. John was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Marie, sisters Anne, Marion and brother Joseph. He is survived by his four children, Sharon, Michael, David and John, his sister Helen (Ballas) and brother Frank. John was not fond of fanfare and being the center of attention (he often referred to himself as "The Lone Eagle") and per his wishes there will be no services. Donations to the American Eagle Foundation, https://www.eagles.org/donate/, can be made in his name.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 5, 2019