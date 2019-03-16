|
|
John Mallozzi
Endicott - John Mallozzi, 90, of Endicott, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was predeced by his wife Sylvia and two brothers Angelo and Umberto. He is survived by two daughters Camille Kozina and Rosanna Mallozzi; grandchildren Joshua (Kiah) and Sarah Kozina; a sister Rosina Colombari; sisters in law Antonette Mallozzi; Marion Townsend and Cecelia and Anne Bertoni. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott and a retired Village of Endicott employee. John's family would like you to toast a glass of wine in his memory.
Funeral Services will be held Monday 9:30 am from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church at 10 am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Sunday from 6-8 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019