Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mallozzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Mallozzi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Mallozzi Obituary
John Mallozzi

Endicott - John Mallozzi, 90, of Endicott, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was predeced by his wife Sylvia and two brothers Angelo and Umberto. He is survived by two daughters Camille Kozina and Rosanna Mallozzi; grandchildren Joshua (Kiah) and Sarah Kozina; a sister Rosina Colombari; sisters in law Antonette Mallozzi; Marion Townsend and Cecelia and Anne Bertoni. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott and a retired Village of Endicott employee. John's family would like you to toast a glass of wine in his memory.

Funeral Services will be held Monday 9:30 am from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church at 10 am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Sunday from 6-8 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Allen Memorial Home
Download Now