Services
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
Highland Avenue
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
Highland Avenue
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Cooney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Martin Cooney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Martin Cooney Obituary
John Martin Cooney

Formerly of Binghamton - John Martin Cooney, 71, of Chittenango, formerly of Binghamton, passed away on the morning of Friday June 28, 2019 at Iroquois Nursing Home. He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas J. and Julia M. Driscoll Cooney, his brothers Thomas L. Cooney and Joseph Cooney and his brother-in-law Gary Lanpher. He is survived by his sisters, Mary Lanpher and Ann and Ken Abramczyk and his brother Daniel Cooney and Patrick Key; a sister-in-law Eileen Cooney; four nieces and nephews and many cousins as well as friends from Binghamton and Chittenango. John led a productive, unselfish life. He worked for 44 years at the Blind Workshop in Binghamton where he lived for 55 years. He enjoyed listening to basketball games, Yankee games and Library of Congress books for the blind. He played blind baseball and bowling for sports and regularly participated in the blind fishing excursions hosted by the Binghamton Lions Club. He moved to Chittenango where he was an active member of St. Patrick's Church for 16 years. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Highland Avenue, Binghamton, Tuesday at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Whitney Point. The family will receive friends at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Expressions of sympathy in John's memory may be made to Association for Vision Rehab and Employment, 174 Court Street, Binghamton, NY 13901.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 30 to July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now