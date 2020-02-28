|
John N. Sherman
Binghamton - John N. Sherman, 79 of Binghamton passed away February 26, 2020. John proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired after 35 years of service from International Paper. John loved gardening mostly growing flowers for his beloved wife Hildegard.
He was predeceased by his parents Cleon and Alice Sherman and his in-laws, Otto and Lucy Bottcher. John is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Hildegard, children; Frank Sherman and Andrew and Margaret Sherman. He leaves behind siblings; Virginia and Victor Vinsevich, Joan and Rev. Charles Grover, Doris and Eugene Robinson, Judy and Ronald Smey and James and Barbara Sherman, a large extended family and faithful companions, Muffy, Fluffy and Sammy.
Funeral services will be private. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020