John Nemire



Boynton Beach - JOHN NEMIRE, 93, of Leisureville in Boynton Beach, FL was peacefully called to Glory on May 4th, 2020 at Bethesda Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kay, four daughters: Gloria (Jerry) Brazill, FL; Nancy (Kenneth) Bucy, AZ; Loreen (Timothy) Pawlak, AZ; Margo (William) Burchell, PA; one son, Randal (Beth) Nemire, AZ; and his younger sister, Sarah Jane Silver of Hallstead, PA. There are also 6 grandchildren: Scott (Ashley Smith) Brazill, FL; Danielle (Jonathan) Correll, FL; Joseph (Jessica) Burchell, PA; Shaiell (Keith) Hankins, AZ; Jaden Pawlak and Ky Pawlak, AZ as well as 5 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Emma Nemire, four elder sisters: Helen (Harvey) Christian; Francis (Dave) Hettinger; Ruth (Murrill) Henry; and Mary Nemire, and his beloved grandson, William Jasper Burchell. John was born in Hallstead, PA, living there until the age of 47. As a young man he served two hitches as a radioman in the U.S. Navy. He was active in many areas of service while a member of Hallstead Baptist Church, including as the high-school boys' Sunday School teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, deacon, choir director and the tenor member of a men's gospel quartet. John spent 26 years teaching mathematics mostly at Susquehanna Valley High School in Conklin, NY. While still teaching, he and his wife, Kay, lived in Vestal, NY spending their summers on Owasco Lake in Moravia, NY. He enjoyed sailing, boating and water skiing, even on his 80th birthday. He has wintered in Leisureville in Boynton Beach, FL for the past 30 years, spending summers at the lake until August, 2015. When in Leisureville, he was active in the golf and bowling leagues and was a member of the Leisureville "Barbershoppers" and "Wise Guys" vocal groups. Over the years, John and his wife have also enjoyed scuba diving, ballroom dancing, roller-skate dancing, traveling, fine dining and singing their favorite songs and hymns. He always enjoyed sharing a humorous story or joke. John's sense of humor, love of music and vocal harmonizing were passed along to each of his children. His cremains will be interred at the V.A. Memorial Park in Lake Worth, FL.









