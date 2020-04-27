|
John P. Bisaha
Endicott - John P. Bisaha, 52, passed away peacefully after a long struggle on April 15, 2020. John was predeceased by his parents Isabel and Joseph Bisaha and his sister Kathy. He is survived by his sisters Irene Berndt (Ken), JoAnn Schriebmaier, June Mitchell (Ed) and a brother Joe (Lynn). John was also "Uncle Johnny" and is survived by many nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed and will be in our hearts forever. We love you John. May you now rest in peace which you rightfully deserve.He will be buried with his parents in Holy Spirit Cemetery in a private ceremony. Sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020