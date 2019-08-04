Services
Hoy Funeral Home
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY 14224
(716) 674-3636
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hoy Funeral Home
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY 14224
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Church
corner of Mill Rd. and Seneca St
West Seneca, NY
West Seneca - Of West Seneca, NY, August 1, 2019. Beloved husband of 62 years to Patricia L. (nee Singel); loving father of John (Ameann) DeJohn, Catherine (Richard Romaniak) Ramat, Thomas (Sandy) DeJohn, Lisa (Ed Sciera) DeJohn, and the late Michael DeJohn; loving grandpa to 11 grandchildren; brother of Robert (Barbara) and the late Mario Jr. (Lorraine) and Richard (late Natalie) DeJohn; also survived by many special nieces, nephews, and friends. Family and friends may call Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 8th at 9 AM at Queen of Heaven Church (corner of Mill Rd. and Seneca St., West Seneca, NY). All invited to assemble at church. "There is nothing more important or as special as family. Good family is always there for happy or sad times. Mom and I are very fortunate to be blessed with the best. We love each and every one of you very much." John was an Army veteran of the Korean War and was an HR manager for NYSEG. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 4, 2019
