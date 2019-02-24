|
|
John P. Finelli
Binghamton - John P. Finelli, 74, passed away on Tuesday February 19, 2019. John was a lifelong resident of Binghamton. He was predeceased by his parents: Marie and Silvio Finelli; his brothers; Paul and Mario Finelli; his sisters; Sylvia Yannuzzi, Leah Gonzalez, and Violet Finelli. He is survived by his brothers; Michael and Richard Finelli, his sisters Evelyn Rifenbury and Rose Sauger. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. Burial service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 24, 2019