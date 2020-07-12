John P. Gaughan Jr.



Johnson City - John P. Gaughan Jr.,81, formerly from Johnson City, NY, passed away Sunday June 21, 2020 in Boynton Beach, FL. He was born in Scranton, PA and was predeceased by his parents, John and Ann Burkhouse Gaughan. He is survived by his devoted wife Carol of 57 years, two daughters Catherine and Jason Haselkorn, Juno Beach, FL, Kelly and Jeff Nelson, Newburgh, NY and one son John and Heather Gaughan, Johnson City, NY. John also leaves his cherished grandchildren, Jeffrey Nelson, Delaney, Keegan and Connor Gaughan and his daughter's step children, Rachel and Sydney Haselkorn. John is also survived by his siblings, Edward and Marie Gaughan, Marc and Nancy Gaughan of Moscow, PA, Dennnis and Gay Gaughan, Old Bridge, NJ, Marianne Gaughan and Barbara, Rancho Mirage, CA and several special nieces and nephews.



After graduation from Scranton Central High School, John enlisted in the US Air Force where he served his country for 4 years. Upon returning home he attended the University of Scranton and was employed by General Motors Corp. He was transferred to the Binghamton, NY area and later was employed by Hahn-Crossman of Rochester, NY. as a sales representative. He was very well liked and won many awards for his sales achievements.



John loved history and was an avid fan of anything military. He liked gardening and enjoyed long car rides. Upon moving to Florida, he looked forward to spending time with his friends at the pool. He was a member St. Marks Catholic church and a honorary member of the Knights of Columbus.



The family will have a Memorial Mass and burial service at a later date.



Donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association in John's name.









