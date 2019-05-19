|
John P. Morgan
Apalachin - John P. Morgan, 60, of 29 Cooper Dr., Apalachin, NY, passed away Wednesday (May 15, 2019) at his favorite camp in Sergeant Twp.
Born July 11, 1958, in Waverly, NY, he was a son of John and Amelia Znidarsic Morgan.
John worked as a technician for IBM and Lockheed Martin for almost 40 years. He loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time traveling the world hunting and fishing.
Surviving, in addition to his father, are two brothers, Thomas (Michelle) Morgan of Parkville, Missouri; and Tim (Linda) Morgan of Horseheads, NY; several nieces and nephews; his long-time companion, Patty Kelly of Apalachin; a stepdaughter, Hailey Kelly; and a stepson, Jason Kelly. He also leaves behind and will be missed by his dogs, Brody whom he affectionately called "knot head" and Raven affectionately called "the bitch".
He was preceded in death by his mother, Amelia Morgan.
A memorial service will be held at a future date to be announced.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
