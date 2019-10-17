|
|
John P. Norton
Binghamton - John Patrick Norton, 82, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully, October 15, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his son, John Patrick Norton Jr. (Pat), his parents, Thomas and Anna Norton, and brother, Thom Norton. He is survived by the love of his life, Marilyn Meier Norton, daughter, Barbara Norton; sons, Tom (Vicky) Norton and Dale (Lisa) Norton; daughter-in-law, Mary Therese Norton and grandchildren Kelly and Megan Wilbur, John, Amy and Michael Norton and Alison and Jillian Norton. He is survived by his sister, Gladys Steele and many other extended family members and friends. John was happily married to his high school sweetheart and best friend for over 60 years. John was a life-long Binghamton resident, growing up in the First Ward and moving to the south-side with his wife to raise his family where the house became a regular hang out for the neighborhood kids. John loved the outdoors, spending his summers camping at Canoe Lake in Canada with family and close friends. In later years, John and Marilyn spent their winters with friends in Venice, Florida. He was an avid hunter, loved to play poker and shared his quick-witted humor with all. John was instrumental in the success of Meier Supply Company and retired from Meier Supply as the Vice President of the company after 50 years of service. He enjoyed his career so much that he continued to visit daily after his retirement maintaining his personal relationship with his customers and fellow employees. Prior to Meier Supply John proudly served in the US Marine Corp Reserves. A Funeral Mass will be offered at the Church of Saints John and Andrew, Vestal Avenue, Binghamton, Monday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in John's memory may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl 17, Chicago, IL, 60601 or at .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019