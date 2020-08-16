John "Jack" P. Quinn
Willseyville, New York - Born June 2, 1933, John ("Jack") Paul Quinn passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. He has joined others who have gone before him, including his father, John Vincent Quinn; his mother, Agnes (Huth) Quinn; his brother, Robert Quinn; his brother-in-law, John Larish; his daughter, Kathleen Anne Quinn Copeland. He has left behind many who love him dearly, including his beloved wife of 65 years, Ruth (Berry) Quinn; his daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and David Weeks, Karen and Terry Reynolds, Teresa and Andrew Morehouse, and Randy Copeland; his sisters, RoseEllen Larish, Mary Gallagher (Jim), Margaret Quinn, and sister-in-law, Catherine Quinn; as well as his grandchildren, Eileen (Billings) and husband Tom Roddy, Emily Copeland and fiancé Mike Quinonez, Diana (Weeks) and husband Derek Peppin, Ethan Weeks and fiancée Samantha Metz, Andy Morehouse, Jeffrey Morehouse and fiancée Hannah Jeon, and one great grandson, Bryce Peppin, in addition to nieces, nephews and cousins. Jack dedicated his life to some 40 years of dairy farming at the Quinn family farm on Upper Front Street in Binghamton, and subsequently at Jack and Ruth's Daisy Meadow Farm on Coddington Road in Willseyville. Jack was recognized numerous times by the agricultural industry throughout his farming years, first as a Future Farmer of America and in later years by the Farm Journal and American Agriculturist publications for his exemplary efforts in running a first class, one-man farming operation. After leaving the farm, Jack was employed by New York State Electric & Gas and Ithaca Gun, and ultimately retired from the purchasing department of Therm, Inc. Jack and Ruth enjoyed doing all things together and were never apart. They took memorable trips to Ireland and within the US, visiting each of the continental 48 states and Hawaii. Jack enjoyed helping his daughters with home repairs, and they will treasure the results of his love of woodworking within their homes, including one-of-a kind nativity creches, large unique flower planters, practical kitchen devices, and decorative home and garden creations. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Our Lady of Lourdes hospital for their compassion and care, especially nurse Carmen, as well as to the Lourdes Hospice Care staff, and the special, caring ladies from Angels Helping Hands, who cared for Jack and Ruth at their home in Willseyville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, the Alzheimer's Association
, and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 to11:45 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 12:00 Noon at the Estey, Munroe and Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Owego, NY in Owego, New York. Burial will follow at the Calvary Cemetery in Johnson City, New York. Please Note: All state and social distancing guidelines are to be followed.