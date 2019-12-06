|
John Patrick McKnight
December 11, 1960 - December 4, 2019
"If you choose what you think is the easy path, life will become harder. If you choose the harder path, life becomes easier." John McKnight
John McKnight of Nineveh New York passed away on December 4, 2019 from Lymphoma. John graduated from Windsor Central High School in 1979 and then enlisted in the US Marine Corps and was stationed at the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa. While in the Marines John achieved the rank of Corporal and received his bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering. John traveled the world working as an Application Engineer and excelled in his field. He retired to become a hillbilly and built a house in the woods off the grid where he spent his spare time writing a paper on quantum physics "for fun". John was an outstanding cook, gifted artist and loved to play the guitar. He had a brilliant mind, wonderful sense of humor and a kind, generous heart. All those that were lucky enough to have had the opportunity to share a Two-Bounce court with John truly know what an amazing man he was.
John was predeceased by his brother Steve in 2000 and was looking forward to their reunion on the other side. John loved all living things and is now reunited with many special pets, especially his dogs Yogi, Trixie and Katza. John is survived by his cat Pooh; mother Joyce Milligan of Estero Florida; siblings Jim of Milledgeville Georgia, Christa of Estero Florida, Tim of Windsor New York; sister-in-law Trish Mcknight-Shiner of Vestal New York; best friends Goon (Kerry Kerrigan) and Holmes (John Fives) and several cherished nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in the spring.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019