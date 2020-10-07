John Phillips Jr.



Great Bend Township, - John Phillips, Jr., 79, was called home to be with his Lord on October 7, 2020. He is the son of the late, John and Marion Phillips, Sr. He was also predeceased by two children, Jean Marie and Mary Elizabeth Phillips; brothers, Paul Phillips, Ed Phillips, and Leon Phillips. John is survived by his loving wife 29 years, Doris; five children, John Michael (Wanda) Phillips, Lisa (Stanley) Wojtkowski, Richard (Sharon) Phillips, Christopher Phillips, and Charles Deyo; ten grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brothers, David (Betty) Phillips, Richard (Janice) Phillips, and Samuel Phillips; sisters, Martha Collins, Pearl Slater, and Patty Deyo; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. John was a skilled man and was able to fix anything. He was self employed most of his life, running Phillips Garage with his three sons and C&J Machine and Mechanical with his son, Christopher. He was a devoted husband, and father. John cherished spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved his family, friends, and the Lord. John was a kind, generous, unique man, and he leaves behind a great void. Services will be privately held at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Interment will be made in Rose Hill Cemetery at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020. A Celebration of his life will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Blue Ridge Sportsman's Club, New Milford, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you would consider donating blood in his memory with the American Red Cross to assist others in a time of need.









