1/1
John Phillips Jr.
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Phillips Jr.

Great Bend Township, - John Phillips, Jr., 79, was called home to be with his Lord on October 7, 2020. He is the son of the late, John and Marion Phillips, Sr. He was also predeceased by two children, Jean Marie and Mary Elizabeth Phillips; brothers, Paul Phillips, Ed Phillips, and Leon Phillips. John is survived by his loving wife 29 years, Doris; five children, John Michael (Wanda) Phillips, Lisa (Stanley) Wojtkowski, Richard (Sharon) Phillips, Christopher Phillips, and Charles Deyo; ten grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brothers, David (Betty) Phillips, Richard (Janice) Phillips, and Samuel Phillips; sisters, Martha Collins, Pearl Slater, and Patty Deyo; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. John was a skilled man and was able to fix anything. He was self employed most of his life, running Phillips Garage with his three sons and C&J Machine and Mechanical with his son, Christopher. He was a devoted husband, and father. John cherished spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved his family, friends, and the Lord. John was a kind, generous, unique man, and he leaves behind a great void. Services will be privately held at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Interment will be made in Rose Hill Cemetery at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020. A Celebration of his life will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Blue Ridge Sportsman's Club, New Milford, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you would consider donating blood in his memory with the American Red Cross to assist others in a time of need.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
02:30 PM
the Blue Ridge Sportsman's Club
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Interment
12:30 PM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
(570) 879-2287
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved