|
|
John "Jack" R. Bromsey
Binghamton - "This I will remember, when the rest of life is through: the finest thing I've ever done is simply loving you." John R. "Jack" Bromsey, 75 passed away after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. He is survived by his beloved wife Judith Bromsey, his daughter Elizabeth Bromsey and granddaughter Sabrina Bromsey, his sister Judy Murphy, sister-in-law Candy (Scott) Phillips, nieces Jo-Ann Harris and Ashley Phillips, nephews Steve Mikula and Justin Phillips, a dearly beloved cousin Patty Bromsey McKercher who never stopped visiting Jack during his long illness. Jack was a graduate of Seton Catholic Central where he lettered in 4 sports and was a recipient of the Don Bosco Award. Jack was a Sergeant in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was branch manager at the Marine Midland Bank in Vestal before leaving to pursue a career with the United States Post Office, retiring as the Postmaster in Conklin. Jack was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing cards and watching sports. He was a devoted and loving husband and father who simply adored his daughter and granddaughter. Jack's family is deeply appreciative to the staff at the NYS Veterans Home in Oxford for the devoted care they provided to him over the past 11 years.
A memorial service will be held 4:00 pm Friday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the or the B.C. Humane Society. Sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2019