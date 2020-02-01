Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary of The Assumption Church
John R. Clark, 102, beloved father and grandfather, peacefully entered eternal life on January 29, 2020 from his home in Vestal, NY. He was born in Binghamton on January 08, 1918 to Elizabeth (Dolan) and John Clark. A member of the "Greatest Generation", John served with distinction during WWII, having seen action in North Africa, Sicily, Normandy, France, Belgium and Germany. His unit, the 103rd AAA Battalion, attached to the First Infantry, saw action at all of the major battles in the European Theater. John was awarded the Bronze Star with a V for Valor for his heroism at the Battle of the Pocket of Mons in early September 1944. After the war, he was employed by GAF for the 36 years until his retirement in 1981. John was predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 Years, Rita (Alders) Clark and several siblings. He is survived by his children: John Clark, Binghamton, Anne Marie Clark, Vestal, Robert (Kim) Clark Florida, his sisters Norma Holdsworth and Dolores Kahl as well as many nieces and nephews. To his seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren he will always be Poppa #1. John was an avid golfer and a talented carver. A Funeral Mass will be Offered 10:00 AM Tuesday February 4th at St. Mary of The Assumption Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street, Johnson City, New York-Monday from 4-6 PM.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's memory to the Vestal Volunteer Emergency Squad, 324 Myrtle St, Vestal, NY 13850, online at http://vestalems.com/ or The Gary Sinise Foundation https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
