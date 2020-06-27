John R. Deuel
Apalachin - John R Deuel, 80, of Apalachin NY, passed away peacefully at home
surrounded by his family on June 25, 2020, after a courageous battle with dementia. He is survived by his charming bride of 61 years Kay (Coles) and their 5 children, Patrick (Janell), Teri (Jasen), Jill (Wes), Michael (Joelle) and Kristin (Christopher). His 7 loving grandchildren Justin, Nicholas, Allison, Ashley, Roan, Fineas and Kellan. He is also survived by his brother David and several nieces and nephews. Born in Binghamton he was the son of Glenn and Ethel (Warwick) Deuel both deceased. Also predeceased by his sister Helen and brothers Hudson, Robert and Warwick. John graduated from Owego Free Academy in 1958 where he excelled at football, baseball and wrestling. He worked for 35 years combined at IBM Endicott and Lockheed Martin Owego. Aside from his family, John's greatest love was all the sports he played. From baseball as an infielder to his many years playing and coaching for the TCJets in the 1970s. He loved to ski. Still cherished are the family trips to Greek Peak long ago. One of his greatest joys was watching and always talking about his children's achievements in all their various HS sports and beyond. He was so proud and let everyone know it. And that joy continued with his grandchildren's sports and achievements as well. Later in life, he picked up the game of golf and made some amazing life long friends on the course. Playing many times a week, he was often jokingly teased for how long he stood over the ball before hitting the shot. On almost any occasion he was known to break out in song to Frank Sinatra for all to enjoy. John's gentle spirit, zest for life and love of family and friends was apparent to anyone who knew him or had the pleasure to spend time with him. He will be dearly missed. REST IN PEACE "DOOLEY".
Due to the ongoing health situation, funeral and internment will be private. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
The family would like to thank Lourdes Hospice for the compassionate care they gave to our father and husband John. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.