Johnson City - John R. Engstrom, 100, died unexpectedly June 3, 2019. John is survived by his beloved family, Dorothy, his wife of 76 years, and their children; Lee George Engstrom (James Bleeker) and Lynne Engstrom Williams (Glen Williams), 2 grandchildren; Per and Lars Engstrom and 7 great-grandchildren. John was predeceased by his parents George and Nina (Reid) Engstrom and his sister Helen Engstrom. John had a distinguished 37 year career as an Acoustical Engineer at IBM. Of all his professional achievements, he was most proud of being part of the team that developed the first successful heart-lung machine, which helped to save countless lives. John was also the longest tenured member of the IBM Band, participating for 54 years as both a musician (Percussionist) and director. He was also a percussionist for the Binghamton Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Fritz Wallenburg , the Tri-Cities Opera Orchestra under the direction of Peyton Hibbit and many other community bands and musical organizations. He was a member of the Endwell United Methodist Church.



A memorial service will be held 3:00 pm Saturday June 22, 2019 (John's 101st birthday) in the auditorium at Hilltop Manor, 286 Deyo Hill Rd., Johnson City. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 pm. Musician friends are invited to bring their instrument and join in a musical tribute to John during the service. He will be entombed at Vestal Hills Memorial Park in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to Tech Works Center for Technology and Innovation, 321 Water St. Binghamton, NY 13901 (http://www.ctandi.org/).