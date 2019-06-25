|
John R. Guzzey
Endicott - John R. Guzzey, 61, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his home in Endicott, NY. John was born on April 9, 1958. He was predeceased by his father Peter, brother Richard, and mother Francesca. In the summer of 1984, John was working and living in Atlanta, GA when an invasive tumor was found at the base of his brain. John demonstrated courage and tenacity over the course of four surgeries and countless hours of radiation therapy between 1985 and 1989 ultimately beating the odds in his survival. John would like to thank a special woman, Alice Jean Reilly; RN who provided quality care around the clock for seven years, helping John through such a challenging time in his life. John graduated from SUNY Geneseo with a bachelor's degree in Psychology in 1980. He was an award-winning and published photographer who was rarely seen without his camera at any event. John was also an avid and knowledgable sports fan, supporting the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Tech "Ramblin' Wreck." John is survived by many cousins and friends who he will miss very much. A celebration of John's life is still to be determined by family and friends. As John would say, "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 25 to June 26, 2019