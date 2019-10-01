|
John R. Hamill, Jr.
Maine - John R. Hamill, Jr., 64, who spent his childhood and most of his life in the Town of Maine, died on September 29, after a long history of chronic illnesses. He was predeceased by his father, John R. Hamill, and sister Lynn Hamill Hughes. He is survived by his loving mother Marceil Hamill also of Maine NY; his brother Don Hamill and wife Susan, Scarborough, Maine; his sister Jan and husband Ed Townsend, Endicott, NY; youngest sister Diane Chianis, Newark Valley, NY; and brother in law Rev. Michael Hughes, Troy, Pa. John was very proud of being an uncle to Caitlin, Thomas, William and Arthur Hamill; Bridget (Hughes) Mooney; Alan, Diana and Hope Townsend; and Madelyn Chianis. In addition John had a strong extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends in the area who all looked after him. John was a member of the Maine Federated Church, Maine NY. He loved NASCAR and attended many major races in person throughout the country. An avid Giants and Yankees sports fan, he was a fisherman and hunter who was awed by nature and the cosmos. We know he is at peace now with the people and the things that he loved. We want to thank the staff of Absolut Care of Endicott NY for all of their help. The family will receive friends and family on Thursday October 3 from 4pm - 7pm and a Memorial Service will be held on Friday October 4 at 12 Noon followed by a luncheon - all at the Maine Federated Church and Fellowship Hall, Main St., Maine, NY. Private burial services will be held in Maine Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to the Maine Federated Church, 2615 Main Street, Rt. 26 Maine, NY 13802, and the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier, Inc. (MHAST), 47 Broad Avenue, Binghamton NY 13904.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019