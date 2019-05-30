|
John R. Mankus
Endicott - John Ramutis Mankus passed away on May 25, 2019, following a brief illness. John is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Grace Mankus; son John V. (Deborah) Mankus; son James K. Mankus; daughter, Mary K. Mankus; cherished grandchildren: Madeline, Bradley, Bailey, Lily and Finian; brothers and sisters-in-law: Joseph and Carole Mankus, and Anthony and Jane Mankus; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Robert and Barbara Moughan, and William and Lila Moughan. John was predeceased by his beloved son, William Mankus; parents, Jonas and Joana Mankus; parents-in-law, William and Eva Moughan; and sister-in-law, Mary Moughan. John was born in Alytus, Lithuania. Following the Russian invasion and occupation of Lithuania during World War II, John and his family fled their homeland for safety and freedom from the Communist regime. John and his family eventually took refuge in various Displaced Persons Camps in Germany. After living in Displaced Persons Camps for five years, John and his family immigrated to the United States, first settling in Johnson City and shortly thereafter, moving to Binghamton. John graduated from Binghamton North High School. Upon graduation, John entered IBM's Tool and Die Apprentice Program. Upon completion of the Program, while working fulltime at IBM, John obtained a mechanical engineering degree from Broome Community College. John enjoyed a long and distinguished career at IBM working as a tool and die maker, an engineering designer and as a mechanical engineer, amassing numerous patents under his name. After retiring from IBM, John had a successful career in engineering sales. Upon retirement, John and Grace, who loved spending time and traveling together, had the opportunity to travel the world extensively, while also setting aside time to frequently visit their much-loved children and grandchildren. John was a founding member of the Southern Tier Track and Field Association, and officiated track and field events for over 50 years. John was especially proud of his Lithuanian heritage, and spoke his native language frequently. John was a member of the Knights of Lithuania, holding many leadership positions, including: National President, Amber District President, and currently, Lithuanian Affairs Chairman. During his time with the Knights, John was a frequent guest at the Lithuanian Embassy in Washington, D.C., where he effectuated relationships with many distinguished Lithuanians, including Presidents of Lithuania; Lithuanian Ambassadors, Legislators and Advisors; and professional athletes, actors and entertainers, either from Lithuania or of Lithuanian descent. John and Grace were actually at the Lithuanian Embassy on September 11, 2001, and spent hours confined to the lower levels of the Embassy with the President of Lithuania and his staff. John was incredibly kind and generous. John volunteered at church, helped his neighbors and sent care packages to the needy in Lithuania. John was especially good to his family. No matter what was needed, John was there to offer his assistance. He was a responsible, dependable, intelligent, hardworking, trustworthy, respectable and honest husband, father, worker and friend. No one can ever replace John and his absence will leave a permanent void in our lives. Calling hours will be from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Bednarsky Funeral Home, 96 Glenwood Ave., Binghamton. On Friday, May 31, 2019, prayer services will be held at 9:00 AM at the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 207 Hayes Ave.,Endicott. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in John's name to Mercy House, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760 or to a .
