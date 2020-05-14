John R. PivnichnyVestal - John Pivnichny born October 19, 1941 passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020. He is survived by his son David Black, daughter Mary Beth (Brad) Lindquist, granddaughter Erin, and brothers James (Joan) and Thomas (Betty) Pivnichny, as well as several nieces and nephews. John was born in Bethlehem, PA and attended Lehigh University where he received his bachelors and masters degrees in electrical engineering. He also earned his PhD in electrical engineering at the University of Michigan. John was employed at IBM Endicott for over fifty years, retiring in July of 2018. He eventually became a patent agent at IBM writing patent applications for new ideas. John enjoyed working his ham radio and has written many technical articles and also a book on crystal ladder filters. Another hobby of John's was planting and cultivating Christmas trees at his tree farm in Triangle, NY. John also enjoyed playing tennis, running in races, and playing the guitar. A graveside service was held for him on May 8 in Liberty, PA, where he was buried alongside his wife Judy Pivnichny.