Services
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
(570) 879-2287
Resources
More Obituaries for John Camp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Richard "Dick" Camp


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Richard "Dick" Camp Obituary
John Richard "DICK" Camp

Hallstead, PA - John Richard "Dick" Camp Jr., 79, of Hallstead, PA entered into rest on June 8, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, John R. and Annabelle Camp and two sisters, Bonnie and Carolyn. John is survived by his daughters, Christine McCarthy, Brenda and Mike Rubio, and Rochelle Davern; four grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; two sisters, Jackie Camp and Peggy Darrow; three brothers, Bob and Doris Camp, Charlie and Joyce Camp, and Daniel Camp; and many nieces and nephews. Dick was a proud veteran, serving with the US Navy on the USS Iowa and USS Galveston. He was one of a kind and he did it his way! At Dick's request, "One last party" will be held in October, the date and time will be announced.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now