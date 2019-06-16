|
John Richard "DICK" Camp
Hallstead, PA - John Richard "Dick" Camp Jr., 79, of Hallstead, PA entered into rest on June 8, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, John R. and Annabelle Camp and two sisters, Bonnie and Carolyn. John is survived by his daughters, Christine McCarthy, Brenda and Mike Rubio, and Rochelle Davern; four grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; two sisters, Jackie Camp and Peggy Darrow; three brothers, Bob and Doris Camp, Charlie and Joyce Camp, and Daniel Camp; and many nieces and nephews. Dick was a proud veteran, serving with the US Navy on the USS Iowa and USS Galveston. He was one of a kind and he did it his way! At Dick's request, "One last party" will be held in October, the date and time will be announced.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 16, 2019