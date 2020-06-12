John Robert Cole
1955 - 2020
John Robert Cole

Vestal - John Robert Cole, 64, of Vestal, NY passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Absolut Care in Endicott, NY after an extended illness. He was born on November 7, 1955 in Johnson City, NY to Eleanor Jean (Fitzgerald) Cole, Vestal, NY and the late Jesse A. Cole.

John is survived by his 3 children, Candy (Craig) Ferris, Baltic, CT, Justin (Shelly) Cole, Glen Aubrey, NY, and Cheyanne Cole, Endicott, NY; 2 grandchildren, Caitlin Ferris and Caleb Cole; 6 siblings, Michele (Tom) Ryan, Patrick Cole, James (Julie) Cole, Mary (Kevin Klass) Kingsley, Sue (Randy) Blaisure, and Michael (Brenda) Cole; and nephews, Bill and Tom Blaisure.

John loved spending time with friends, fishing, was a great cook and enjoyed playing horseshoes and shooting darts.

A Memorial Service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Friendsville, PA.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mary Keenan
Friend
June 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Louise Baker
