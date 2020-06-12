John Robert Cole



Vestal - John Robert Cole, 64, of Vestal, NY passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Absolut Care in Endicott, NY after an extended illness. He was born on November 7, 1955 in Johnson City, NY to Eleanor Jean (Fitzgerald) Cole, Vestal, NY and the late Jesse A. Cole.



John is survived by his 3 children, Candy (Craig) Ferris, Baltic, CT, Justin (Shelly) Cole, Glen Aubrey, NY, and Cheyanne Cole, Endicott, NY; 2 grandchildren, Caitlin Ferris and Caleb Cole; 6 siblings, Michele (Tom) Ryan, Patrick Cole, James (Julie) Cole, Mary (Kevin Klass) Kingsley, Sue (Randy) Blaisure, and Michael (Brenda) Cole; and nephews, Bill and Tom Blaisure.



John loved spending time with friends, fishing, was a great cook and enjoyed playing horseshoes and shooting darts.



A Memorial Service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Friendsville, PA.









