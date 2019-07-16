|
John Robinson
Endicott - John Robinson, 48, of Endicott passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday July 4, 2019. He was predeceased by his father John R. Robinson (Bob). He is survived by his mother Mary Robinson; wife Tina (Harris) Robinson; sons John D. Robinson (Karina Liberati), James C. Robinson, daughter Ashley M. Harding (Patrick Lutz); Sisters Christine Robinson, Kathleen L. (Al) Dorrington; Grandsons John Robinson and Alex Liberati; Nieces and nephews Christopher and Emily Westbrook, Rebekah and Riley Dorrington; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting; John loved his Mets and Jets; He was a long-time employee for the Matthews family and most recently employed with Yorktowne Property Management. John was a volunteer firefighter for the Endwell and West Corners Fire Companies. Donations may be made in John's memory to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), and The Humane Society of Broome County. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 16 to July 21, 2019