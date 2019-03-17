Services
John S. Dennis


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Binghamton - John S. Dennis, 64, passed away on March 13, 2019 with his family by his side. He is predeceased by his parents Paul and Jane Dennis. He is survived by his children Jarrad (Azalea) Dennis, Melissa (Ryan) Morris and Stephanie (Nate) Fear. His grandchildren Alexandria, Jacob, Connor , Kira and Amelia; siblings Robert (Rose) Dennis, Richard (Holly) Dennis, Paula (Doug) Holbert ; mother of his children Christine Ward; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. John proudly worked in food service for 22 years. John was an extremely humble and simple man with a great sense of humor. He was a big fan of the NY Giants, loved his close friends and family, and had fond memories of Sylvan Beach. At John's request there will be no formal services. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Front St. Dog Shelter, Cutler Pond Road, Binghamton N.Y. 13905.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 17, 2019
