Services
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
View Map
John S. "Jack" Raftis Obituary
John S. "Jack" Raftis

Binghamton - John S. "Jack" Raftis, Sr., 85 of Bighamton, died Sunday March 17, 2019 at his home after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his son John S. Raftis, Jr. and his parents John and Wanda Raftis. He is survived by his daughter Vickie Livingston; his grandson James Livingston; his granddaughter Brittney Cox and his great granddaughter Sophia Cox. He is also survived by his companion, Loretta Njai. He was a member of St. Paul's Church, Binghamton. He was a manager at IBM Corporation, retiring after 34 years and worked at the City of Binghamton Water Department. He was a board member of the Broome County Y.M.C.A from 1977 to 1980 having been noted for his distinguished service and a member of the Athletic Center. In 1974 he completed the Y.M.C.A. National Marathon and was a member of the Jesse Hyde Joggers Club. He completed the Marine Run in 1978 and participated in amateur boxing. Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. Rev. Jon Werner will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the McCormack Funeral Home, Monday, March 25, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 20 to Mar. 25, 2019
