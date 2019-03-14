Services
Newark Valley - John Raymond Stalker, 78, of Newark Valley, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019. He is survived his loving wife Maria; son Michael Stalker; brother Arthur Everett; sister Barbara Elaine; Aunt Pat Baum of Callicoon NY, Aunt Katheryne of Beech Lake PA; cousins Caroline, Pat, Valerie and Willow; nephew Matthew; and nieces Crystal and Jennifer. He was predeceased by his parents Clarence Walker and Frieda Loretta Caffrey Stalker; his first wife Irmgard Steinbach Stalker from Pomerania Germany; and brothers Frederick Grant, David Robert, Steven Walker and Terrence Clair. John had a love for reading and especially enjoyed studying history. He was a inspirational example of American opportunity, going from a farm boy in Abrahamsville, PA, to becoming an aerospace engineer, working in IBM Owego's federal systems division for 27 years. Before working as an aerospace engineer, he spent time building radio towers for the US Army in Korea, Germany, Turkey and Thailand. John built a beautiful home over the years, and valued memories made there with his family. Above all, he loved his wife and children. John will be greatly missed by all those who knew him. A celebration of life will be held in the summer. MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be written in John's guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 14, 2019
