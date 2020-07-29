John Stento
Binghamton - "It is not that life is short, but that we waste it doing things that have no relevance to our life's purpose". My beloved "pops", John Stento died July 29, 2020 at Mercy House after courageously fighting his health battles with the strength of Ironman. Born in Italy, the son of Alfredo and Emilia (Marcello) Stenta, John worked for Laborer's Local 7 and later 785. He is survived by his devoted son Jon (Nicole) Stento, his sister Maria (Marty) Scouvert and brother Aquilino (Lilliana) Stenta. Pops, we had the best of times, but we should have more….. Pops and I often discussed the end - what happens, and who will be there, but in the end, no one cares. In the best of times everyone is around, but when unfortunate circumstances arise they all scatter. You forever had me in your corner - that you could always count on. Unbeknownst to my father, there were several others in his corner too. Special thanks to Carissa for her devotion to my father, especially during his declining days. Nearing the end, I wanted my father to sail away with dignity and peace. We accomplished this at Mercy House. I am forever grateful to Amy and all the nurses involved in providing care and comfort to my ailing father.
He will be entombed at Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City in a private ceremony. Honor John's memory by making a gift to Project PAW, 127 Bevier St. Binghamton, NY 13904. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Please sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com