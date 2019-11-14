|
Dr. John T. Walters
Binghamton - Dr. John (Jack) Thomas Walters, 89, died peacefully at his home on November 13, 2019 surrounded by several of his children. Jack was born on July 12,1930 in Susquehanna, PA to the late Lawrence Walters and Regina (Mooney) Walters. He grew up on Tracy Street in Endicott and attended U.E High School, where he graduated in 1948. He attended the College of Holy Cross and graduated in 1952. He attended University of Buffalo Medical School and graduated in 1956. He interned at Philadelphia General and he completed his residency in internal medicine and cardiology at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse in 1960. Thereafter, he served two years at Nellis Airforce base in Las Vegas. He then returned to Binghamton and established Cardiology Associates and practiced Cardiology for 50 years. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Ann Foley Walters. He was the father of 6 children and raised his family in Vestal. Jack was predeceased by his oldest son, Dennis Foley Walters of Boston, his parents, his sister , Sister Mary Lawrence Walters. He is survived by his son Kevin Patrick Walters and his wife Diane Dolan Walters of Houston, TX, his grandchildren Emily Elizabeth Walters of Syracuse, Dennis Dolan Walters, Patrick Joseph Walters and Nicole Catherine Walters, of Houston, his daughter Brigid Foley Guglieimetti-Walters and her husband Louis Guglielmetti of Worcester, MA, his daughter Mary Grace Walters of Boston, MA, his son John Michael Walters and his wife Joan Peyrebrune Walters of Delmar, his grandchildren John Henry Walters, Margaret Mary Walters and Kevin Joseph Walters, all of Delmar, his daughter Catherine (Kate) Ann Walters and her fiancé Mark Ripka of New York City, his brother Bob Walters and his wife Lorna Walters of Vestal. Jack was an active member of St Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Parish, Vestal, NY. Jack was a devout Catholic and passed this devotion onto his children. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, Clubhouse Road, Vestal, Monday November 18th at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Sunday November 17th from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions to Birthright of Binghamton, Inc., 435 Main Street, Johnson City, NY 13790 or Samaritan House, 11 Fayette Street., Binghamton, NY 13901 in memory of Dr. John Thomas Walters
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019