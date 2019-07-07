Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
the North Pointe Church
126 E. service Rd
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
North Pointe Church
126 E. service Rd
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Polkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John V. Polkowski


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John V. Polkowski Obituary
John V. Polkowski

Hillcrest - John passed unexpectedly on Friday July 5. John was an active member of the community as an ambassador with the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce, Business Networking International, served on the board for Community Options and an active member of North Pointe church. John was passionate about improving his lifestyle while working with Innov8tive Nutrition/Wakaya to help others achieve their goals. John is survived by his wife Nancy, her daughter and son in law Emily and Wade Clapper, his son, John R. Polkowski, his brother and sister in law Vic and Janet Polkowski, their son Tom, and grandchildren Christian, Lilly and George. He was predeceased by his parents Tom and Elaine Polkowski. A Memorial Service will be held at the North Pointe Church 126 E. Service Rd. Binghamton, NY 13901 on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 4:00 pm, A reception at church will follow, burial will be in the Chenango Valley Cemetery at the convenience of his family. Family and friends are welcome at the church on Wednesday from 1:00-4:00 pm. Those wishing kindly consider in lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Broome County Humane society 167 Conklin Ave. Binghamton, NY 13903.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now