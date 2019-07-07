|
John V. Polkowski
Hillcrest - John passed unexpectedly on Friday July 5. John was an active member of the community as an ambassador with the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce, Business Networking International, served on the board for Community Options and an active member of North Pointe church. John was passionate about improving his lifestyle while working with Innov8tive Nutrition/Wakaya to help others achieve their goals. John is survived by his wife Nancy, her daughter and son in law Emily and Wade Clapper, his son, John R. Polkowski, his brother and sister in law Vic and Janet Polkowski, their son Tom, and grandchildren Christian, Lilly and George. He was predeceased by his parents Tom and Elaine Polkowski. A Memorial Service will be held at the North Pointe Church 126 E. Service Rd. Binghamton, NY 13901 on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 4:00 pm, A reception at church will follow, burial will be in the Chenango Valley Cemetery at the convenience of his family. Family and friends are welcome at the church on Wednesday from 1:00-4:00 pm. Those wishing kindly consider in lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Broome County Humane society 167 Conklin Ave. Binghamton, NY 13903.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 7, 2019